Series of newspaper closures hit B.C. communities hard

Three community newspapers in B.C. have recently announced they will be closing in the very near future. A fourth ceased operations last week.

We are very disappointed to learn that Kamloops This Week will be closing at the end of this month after 35 years in operation. The publication says the publication will be ending its operations due to a myriad of challenges, including market conditions and unrelenting rising costs. It will be the first time the community is without a newspaper since 1884.

Last week, Glacier Media also announced that the Dawson Creek Mirror and the Alaska Highway News would be producing final editions this week.

The final edition of the Fort Nelson News was also issued on September 13.