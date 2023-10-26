Awards Showcase: CCNAwards 2023 – Outstanding Columnist

The category for Outstanding Columnist includes entries from those who write a general interest column on a regular basis for a community newspaper of any circulation. Entries should be lively, original, tight and grammatical and they should show some courage regarding local issues.

First place for 2023 Outstanding Columnist goes to Robert Barron, of the Cowichan Valley Citizen, in Duncan, BC for his column “My Thoughts on That”. Click the image below to read all three winning columns.

“Kudos to Robert Barron for keeping it fresh. Rat-hunting isn’t your usual newspaper columnist’s fare, but Barron makes it work as a way to harken back to the way things used to be. Sharing his own experience, he put Canada’s work shortage in perspective. And he’s comfortable sharing a slice of life as he is opining about the worker shortage and days gone by. Overall, his columns draw on his own personal experience to tackle bigger economic and social issues we all face. Readers walk away with a little bit more understanding of Barron and a better understanding of those big-picture issues.”

The full list of winners for Outstanding Columnist is:

1st – Cowichan Valley Citizen, Duncan, BC – Robert Barron

2nd – Dundas Star News, Dundas, ON – Gordon Cameron

3rd – North Shore News, North/West Vancouver, BC – Andy Prest