Snell joins The Hanna Sentinel as freelance journalist

Gwen Snell is excited to join The Hanna Sentinel as a freelance journalist.

Snell’s roots in journalism are deep. Her university courses and continuing education often included courses which she felt would enhance her future career goals – so this included

journalism studies. One of her first professors was a gentleman by the name of Fred McGuinness. He was a syndicated columnist who knew the print business from the bottom up – from a paperboy in the 1920s to editor of one of the largest publications in Western Canada.

Over time, the interest in journalism grew as the opportunities presented

themselves.

“My mother wrote for a daily newspaper (the Brandon Sun) in the 1960s. I followed her footsteps in the mid-90s, writing for both the daily and weekly publications at that time.”

Stepping back from writing became necessary for Snell when her career became more intensive. Snell’s career has been in what she affectionately calls “the good news business” within municipal government for 35-plus years.

As Director of Community Services, she found that Recreation Services and Preventive Social Services allowed her the privilege of working with community builders and volunteers with programs and services that impact the community in a very positive manner. Recently retired, Snell has been focusing on taking some time to enjoy a more relaxed lifestyle and is looking forward to the next phase of things to come.

“The opportunity to contribute in the role of freelance journalist really fits well with me, I believe. I enjoy our community and the area, so I hope this will be a rewarding endeavour for all parties – most importantly those who enjoy The Hanna Sentinel. If anyone has any news items, ideas or suggestions, please feel free to reach out to me.”

Snell lives and plays in the Town of Hanna with her husband Clarke. Together, they have two grown children, three grandchildren, one adorable dog and two furry cats.