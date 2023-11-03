Daily newspapers reach nearly 2 in 3 adults, research shows

In September 2023, Vividata released its Fall 2023 Study of the Canadian Consumer (SCC) results based on fieldwork from July 2022 to July 2023. In addition to the latest trends and insights in media (newspapers, magazines, radio, television and internet), this release includes data on new consumer trends like newcomers to Canada, price consciousness among consumers, and more.

Vividata reports that about 2 in 3 adults read or access newspapers in print or digital formats in an average week. Daily newspaper readership varies by market and Victoria (78%), Ottawa/Gatineau (76%) and London (74%) come in well above average.

Offering the largest syndicated study in Canada, Vividata’s SCC | Study of the Canadian Consumer is the go-to source for demographics, psychographics, lifestyle, life events, media, purchasing and brand preferences. For more information visit www.vividata.ca.