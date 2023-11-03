Fun facts for Dauphin Herald readers during National Newspaper Week 2023

As part of the annual celebration this year, the Dauphin Herald shared some fun facts about their newspaper and a message about the importance of supporting your newspaper.

“During National Newspaper Week, it’s important to remember that supporting your local and national press is essential to maintaining a strong and independent media landscape. You can contribute to the vitality & sustainability of this essential industry by reading newspapers, subscribing to local publications and sharing credible articles on social networks.”

How did you celebrate National Newspaper Week 2023?

Click here to send us details of your feature for the chance to be featured in an upcoming newsletter.