Local Journalism Initiative strengthens local civic journalism across Canada

Canadian news organizations are invited to republish stories that are created under the Local Journalism Initiative (LJI).

Launched by the Government of Canada in 2019, the Local Journalism Initiative supports the creation of original civic journalism that is relevant to the diverse needs of underserved communities across Canada, broadening availability and consumption of local and regional news on matters of civic governance. The LJI exists to strengthen local civic journalism across the country.

All materials are created under a Creative Commons License, so news organizations can republish the material for free across any medium.

Stories can be found on the LJI News Centre. To access the stories, you’ll need to first create an account that will be examined by an administrator.

If your account is approved, please note there are certain requirements regarding bylines and acknowledgement. For example, all republished articles must be attributed in the following way: “Reporter Name, Local Journalism Initiative, Original publisher”

For more information on process, we invite you to read How to Use the LJI News Centre. If you have any questions about republishing articles, please contact News Media Canada at lji@newsmediacanada.ca. Answers to questions about the Local Journalism Initiative can be found here.

By sharing this material with your audience, you can help Canadians be better informed about topics of public interest that affect them.