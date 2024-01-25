Introducing Canada’s Teen Fact-Checking Network

Do you know any 13 to 18-year-olds who would love the chance to create fact-checking videos? MediaSmarts is looking for teens to be part of their new Canada’s Teen Fact-Checking Network! Selected teens will have the opportunity to learn from and work with digital media literacy and communications experts and will be given an honorarium and a certificate at the completion of the project. Please share this opportunity with any youth who are interested in media, content creation and journalism! Find out more here.