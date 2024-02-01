New research finds newspaper readers are confident in spotting fake news

According to recent research from News Media Canada, almost two-thirds (63%) of newspaper readers felt they could determine if a news report comes from a credible, reputable source. In contrast, only 59% of adults aged 18 and above agreed with this statement.

Additionally, the research indicates that news podcast listeners showed an even higher level of confidence in spotting fake news. Seven out of ten (69%) news podcast listeners agreed they could determine whether a news report comes from a credible, reputable source.

Newspapers are often trusted more than other types of media, likely due to the editorial oversight and professional standards of journalism. Engaging with newspaper articles also fosters critical thinking skills essential to media literacy.

Four out of five Canadians report reading a newspaper in print or digital formats over the course of a week.