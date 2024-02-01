Village Media expands, acquires Oakville News

Village Media announced it has acquired Oakville News, which will join 21 other thriving community journalism sites in Ontario under the company’s umbrella.

Oakville News was created with the goal of providing its hometown with independent journalism that helps strengthen the community, celebrate the achievements of residents and hold local government to account.

Village Media said it is excited to continue that mission by bolstering the site’s news coverage to deliver even more timely, accurate and reliable local headlines to the community.