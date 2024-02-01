Don’t believe everything you see: SPOT fake news

The time is always right to promote media literacy in today’s world of misinformation, disinformation and fake news.

Fake news and disinformation online are serious concerns for Canadians. Learn how to SPOT fake news and stop it in its tracks.

Fake news comes in many different formats, from distorted stories to altered photos and manipulated videos. If you have any doubt that something you see online may be factually incorrect, don't spread it.

SPOT it and stop it in 4 simple steps. To help Canadians of all ages critically assess online news and information, and differentiate fake news from real news, News Media Canada developed a simple media literacy tool.

It all starts with a simple question: Is this a credible SOURCE? Check the source of the article—and be skeptical. Your social networks are not media outlets—look for the original source and learn who they are and what they do.

