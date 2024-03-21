Finalists chosen for the Mindset Awards 2023

Eight finalists have been announced by the Canadian Journalism Forum on Violence and Trauma for the 2023 Mindset Awards for Mental Health Reporting from a total of 27 entries.

For the Mindset Award for Reporting on the Mental Health of Young People the finalists, in order of publication or broadcast date, are:

Shari Narine in Windspeaker for: “Child of the foster system uses poetry to help heal from trauma“ (April 18, 2023).

Laura Lynch (with Rachel Sanders and Catherine Rolfsen) in CBC Radio’s What on Earth for “Emily’s story: one activist’s journey through climate anxiety” (June 25, 2023).

Erin Anderssen (with Yang Sun, data analysis and graphics) in The Globe and Mail for: “Gen Z spells it out. Young Canadians are fearful about their future. But underneath their existential angst lies an unexpected resilience.” (October 28, 2023).

Kenyon Wallace in The Toronto Star for: “Minds Lost in the Maze” within the series The kids aren’t all right (October 30, 2023).

Katie Daubs in The Toronto Star for: “Schools aren’t making the grade“, within the series The kids aren’t all right (October 31, 2023).

For the Mindset Award for Reporting on Workplace Mental Health the finalists, in date order, are:

Jana Pruden (with Kasia Mychajlowycz) for “Helen in Hell”, episode 2 of a Globe & Mail podcast series In Her Defence (October 10, 2023).

Jeremy Hainsworth in Vancouver is Awesome for a five-part series “Existential crisis: There’s a mental health problem in B.C.’s courts“ (October 29 – November 2, 2023).

Odette Auger in Windspeaker for “Ask water to help you cope with anger” (November 9, 2023).

The juries’ choices will be announced in April and celebrated at a lunch on May 31 at the Canadian Association of Journalists national conference in Toronto. Winners will receive their prizes from, and discuss their work with, special guest Kevin Newman, journalist and former network TV anchor in Canada and the United States.