Journalists from Globe and Mail and Montreal Gazette nab Canadian Hillman Prizes

Bob Fife and Steven Chase from The Globe and Mail and the Montreal Gazette’s Aaron Derfel are among this year’s recipient of the Canadian Hillman Prize for Journalism.

The Globe duo won for their work exposing political interference by China in Canadian elections.

The Gazette received recognition in the local news category for his work investigating preventable deaths in a Montreal emergency room.

The Sidney Hillman Foundation has two versions of the Hillman Prize, one in the United States and one in Canada.

Other Canadian winners this year include Brandi Morin and Geordie Day of Ricochet Media, The Real News Network and IndigiNews Media in the broadcast category for their work on water contamination in Alberta’s oil sands.