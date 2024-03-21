Longtime B.C. community news editor announces his retirement

After more than 40 years in the news business, Don Bodger, who most recently served as the editor for the Black Press-owned Chemainus Valley Courier has announced his retirement.

In a column under the headline ‘A fond farewell’ that he has worked on his final issue as editor of the Courier. He retired on March 15.

His column describes his deep and lasting connection to the local community.

He writes: “As I close out my tenure, everyone who knows me is aware of my love of music and music trivia. I can’t end without some kind of song title reference as a final quote. This is not goodbye for good because as the 1970s group The Spinners declared: ‘I’ll Be Around.’

It just won’t be in the same capacity that so many are used to seeing me with a camera dangling around my neck and a notebook in my hand.”

We wish Don all the best on this next chapter in his life.