Four in five Canadians read newspaper content each week: research

Despite the digital shift in media consumption, Canadian adults continue to engage with newspaper content, whether in print or digital format, on a weekly basis.

Research conducted at the end of 2023 finds that 81% of Canadians report reading a newspaper on one of four platforms over the course of a week. Nearly a quarter of the population (22%) use all four print and digital platforms to access news and stay informed, highlighting the integration of traditional and digital news consumption habits.

Newspapers continue to adapt and cater to the varied reader preferences in today’s digital age by providing content on various platforms. Newspaper access on smartphones has become the number one platform at all times of day, appealing to Canadians’ desire to stay informed on the go, 24/7. However, readers are choosing any number of platforms to read newspaper content – it is no longer about just a single way to reach readers.

Totum Research managed the research on behalf of News Media Canada. Online interviews were conducted with 2621 Canadian adults in November 2023.