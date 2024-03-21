The Saskatchewan Weekly Newspapers Association announces 2024 BNC Award finalists

The Saskatchewan Weekly Newspapers Association (SWNA) has announced the finalists for its 2024 SWNA Better Newspapers Competition. The winners will be revealed during an online awards ceremony on Thursday, May 9th, 2024, at 1:45 p.m. MT.
Some of this year’s finalists include:
BEST ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsored by: Metro Creative Graphics
- Moosomin World-Spectator, Olha Voloth, RCMP Musical Ride
- Battlefords Regional News-Optimist, Candace Mack-Horton, Dekker Centre for the Performing Arts
- Warman Clark’s Crossing Gazette, Jodie Unruh, Chicken Farmers of Saskatchewan
BEST PAGE DESIGN
- Meadow Lake Northern Pride, Lisa Manley, Saskatchewan Expo
- Meadow Lake Northern Pride, Lisa Manley, Creativity on Canvas
- Warman Clark’s Crossing Gazette, Terry Pugh, Pedal Power
COLUMNIST OF THE YEAR
- Shellbrook Chronicle & Spiritwood Herald, Jordan Twiss
- Estevan Mercury, Anastasiia Bykhovskaia
- The Outlook, Shelley Luedtke
BEST SERIES OF ADVERTISEMENTS
- Lloydminster Meridian Source, Brent Michalenko, Storyhive by Telus
- Moosomin World-Spectator, World-Spectator Staff, Kari’s Kloset
- Watrous Manitou, Alexandra Dengler, Centennial Ford
A complete list of this year’s finalists for both the Premier and General Excellence awards can be found here. Congrats to everyone who was nominated this year!