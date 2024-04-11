The 2024 Young Lions Canadian Competition announces shortlisted teams

The Globe and Mail, the Official Festival Representative in Canada for the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, is pleased to announce the shortlisted teams for the 2024 Canadian Young Lions Competition.

Modelled after the Cannes Global Young Lions Competition, entrants received a brief and had to complete the challenge for their respective category within a 24-hour or 48-hour period.

Each year the competition jury chairs select a non-profit organization as the subject of the competition briefs. This year the charity was, Second Harvest and the primary goal of each brief was to drive awareness and persuade people to fight/prevent food waste.

Marketers Category

Teams in the Marketers category were given 24 hours to create a big idea (product, service, promotion, campaign) that represents the organization/brand they work for and answers Second Harvest’s brief in their mission to drive awareness and persuade people to fight/prevent food waste. Submissions were judged by panel of industry leaders, led by jury chair and member of the Canadian Cannes Lions Advisory Board, Susan Irving, Chief Marketing Officer, Kruger Products Inc.

In no particular order, the semi-finalists in the Marketers category are:

DYNA MC’S Abigail Rigonan, National Marketing Specialist, McDonald’s Canada Jordyn Posluns, National Marketing Consultant, McDonald’s Canada

GOOGLE LENS FOOD FILTER Lydia Yoon, Associate Product Marketing Manager, Google Veronica Vivero, Assistant Brand Manager – Above Core, Labatt Breweries of Canada

THE NO PICKLES PROJECT Nick Carson, Partnership Marketing Manager, Brizi Inc. Jenn Bailey, Marketing Specialist, McDonald’s Canada

KERNEL CLASSICS Tristan Ruffo St-Amour, Coordinator, Global Partnership Marketing, Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment Mateo Molinaro, Strategist, Commercial Strategy & Commercial Group, Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment

CHILL SNACKS Ava Gladman, Senior Marketing Manager, Molson Coors Beverage Company Arielle Uwonkunda, Brand Manager – Strongbow, Molson Coors Beverage Company



Media Category

Competitors in the Media category were given 24 hours to develop a media strategy that drives awareness and persuade people to fight/prevent food waste. Entries in the Media category were judged by a 15-member jury, led by jury chair and member of the Canadian Cannes Lions Advisory Board, Cathy Collier, Chief Executive Officer, OMD Canada. New for this year, the Media category is sponsored by Snap Inc.

In no particular order, the semi-finalists in the Media category are:

THE LARGEST FOOD SCAM IN CANADA Éléonore Trahan, Group Supervisor, Touché! Rosemarie St-Amand, Marketing Manager, Omnicom Media Group

THE HUNGER GAMES FOR CHANGE Catalina Nituleac, Media Manager, Havas Media Shiwangi Singh, Search Specialist, Havas Media

BREAK THE MOLD Gabriel Lafond, Media Strategist, Cossette Media Alphée Lamothe, Media Strategist, Cossette Media

THE NAKED BIN Ingrid Andrade Castro, Senior Project Manager, Media Experts David Santiago Rondon, Coordinator, Investment, Media Experts

BUY UGLY Kelsey De Melo, Manager, Weber Shandwick Carter Gibbins, Manager, Weber Shandwick



These Top 5 teams in Marketers and Media now move on to a second round of judging and will present their case live to the jury at The Globe and Mail Centre in Toronto, on April 15 and April 16. Winners will be announced on April 24th.