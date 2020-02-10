The Challenge: As one of the most acclaimed advertisers both domestically and internationally in recent years, VIA Rail was seeking a new way to demonstrate its expertise in innovative and responsible strategies for the Canadian market.

The Objective: As one of the most acclaimed advertisers both domestically and internationally in recent years, VIA Rail was seeking a new way to demonstrate its expertise in innovative and responsible strategies for the Canadian market.

“With a budget similar to that of 2018, but favoring the Canadian media, VIA Rail recorded a

5.5% increase in revenue in 2019, 6.5% in its transaction volume and 6% in its number of passengers.”

- Alain Desormiers, founder of Touché!