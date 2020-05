The SaltWire Network has launched a new news app that will help readers better connect to stories of importance to Canada's East Coast.

All stories from across the SaltWire network will be available via the app. As well, users can navigate that content by location preference, choosing your location to see local content from your area, or by exploring what's trending in your region, Canada and around the world.

To learn more about the app - or to download it - please click here.