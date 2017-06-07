Government of Canada suspends lawsuit provision in anti-spam legislation

After much hard work on behalf of our members, News Media Canada is pleased with the decision by the federal government to suspend the implementation of certain provisions in Canada’s anti-spam legislation (CASL) in response to broad-based concerns raised by businesses, charities and the not-for-profit sector.

The provisions, known as private right of action, would have allowed lawsuits to be filed against individuals and organizations for alleged violations of the legislation.

The provisions were scheduled to come into force on July 1, 2017, but have now been suspended.

Canadians deserve an effective law that protects them from spam and other electronic threats that lead to harassment, identity theft and fraud. At the same time, News Media Canada has argued that our members should not have to bear the burden of unnecessary red tape and costs to comply with the legislation.

As such, the government will ask a parliamentary committee to review the legislation, in keeping with the existing provisions of CASL.

