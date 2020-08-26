Village Media announces international expansion

Village Media has announced that it is expanding its growing network of local news and information sites with the launch of AlimoshoToday.com.

AlimoshoToday represents the only daily news source dedicated to covering the local government area of Alimosho in Lagos State, Nigeria, providing local news and community information to a population of over 1.8 million people. The launch of a dedicated local news site for the region will be a significant catalyst for healthy community growth in Alimosho.

The addition of AlimoshoToday brings the Village Media network to a total of 16 owned and operated local media websites, with another 21 strategic partnerships spanning the country and into the U.S. and U.K. The latest launch marks Village Media’s first owned and operated publishing property outside of Canada.

The innovative company is creating tangible change in the media landscape by filling a news void and providing a reliable local news source to a community in need with the introduction of AlimoshoToday.