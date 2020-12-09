Winners for 2020 Jack Webster awards announced

The Webster Awards, Western Canada’s preeminent journalism awards, were presented earlier this week this evening during an online broadcast. Multiple News media Canada members were recognized for excellence in journalism in British Columbia.

This year’s winners included:

Best Breaking News – Online/Print

Scott Brown, Tiffany Crawford, Nick Eagland, Keith Fraser, Dan Fumano, Nathan Griffiths, Gordon Hoekstra, Stephanie Ip, Glenda Luymes, Gordon McIntyre, Derrick Penner, Jennifer Saltman, Rob Shaw, Vancouver Sun/The Province for B.C. Pandemic 2020.

Best Community Reporting

Marty Hastings, Kamloops This Week for Dalkes lose son, brother to fentanyl — ‘This part of me is missing’.

Excellence in Legal Journalism

Douglas Todd, Vancouver Sun for British Columbians Fight U.S. Billionaire for ‘Right to Roam’ in the Wilderness.

Best Feature/Enterprise Reporting – Online/Print

Gordon Hoekstra, Vancouver Sun for Anatomy of Money Laundering in B.C. Real Estate: 12 cases, $1.7 billion, 20 countries and 30 banks.

The full awards ceremony can be viewed at: www.ohboy.ca/webster-awards.