Arc Publishing integrates Sophi.io, bringing publishers new analytics and automation option

Arc Publishing and Sophi.io have announced the integration of Sophi, The Globe and Mail’s suite of automation and predictive analytics solutions. These native integrations will be available to the more than 1,400 websites using the Arc Publishing platform and build on Arc’s current integrations and capabilities.

Phillip Crawley, Publisher and CEO of The Globe and Mail commented “Sophi is dedicated to driving business transformation for publishers and content creators utilizing the power of data. I’m glad to see our partnership with Arc bring Sophi’s incredible capabilities directly to Arc customers.”

The Sophi Analytics native Arc integration is built into Arc Themes by default, eliminating the need for custom tagging. This builds on the success of Sophi’s Arc Home integration, bringing web analytics data into the Arc workflow and helping publishers understand the value of their content as they work.

Greg Doufas, CTO at The Globe and Mail, said “The Globe and Mail has been using the Arc Publishing platform since it was introduced and being able to marry its incredible strength as a CMS to Sophi’s advanced analytics and automated content curation engine directly within Arc is going to be a game changer for a lot of publishers.”