Microsoft: Big Tech should pay for news

Microsoft has voiced its support for a plan that would see digital giants, such as Facebook and Google, provide compensation to news publishers for their content.

Microsoft president Brad Smith has written that the Australian model is part of what’s needed for “technology, journalism and American democracy itself,” and that the recent insurrection on the U.S. Capitol by far-right extremists showed that “American democracy is in a fragile state.”

“In short, independent journalism is vital to the social cohesion that is essential for democracy,” wrote Smith.

