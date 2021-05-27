Recent research confirms that 90% of Millennials read newspapers in print or digital formats.

News Media Canada has developed house ads that allow publishers to share this research with their readers. Data from November 2020 finds that the strongest newspaper readers are Millennials (those born between 1982 and 1999); these 21-38-year-olds are reading more than any other demographic group. As this group gets older, their reliance on credible news sources only increases.

The pandemic has only increased Canadians’ appetite for news, and Millennials are no different. In fact, 36% of Millennials reported the highest levels of newspaper reading since the start of the pandemic (10% higher than adults 18+). And four out of ten Millennials plan to continue reading newspapers as much post-pandemic.

