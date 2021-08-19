Your Atlantic Journalism Awards spotlight

This week’s spotlight of a recent Atlantic Journalism Awards gold winner is Keith Gosse. Gosse, who works for Saltwire’s The Telegram in St. John’s, NL. received a gold award for photojournalism news earlier for his work documenting a family escaping a house fire.

“I was sent to a house fire in St. John’s and arrived just minutes after first responders got on scene. Firefighters had brought the fire under control fairly quickly but a family of four, including a person with special needs, had to escape from the smoke-filled home before help arrived,” he said in his submission.

“I got the usual shots of the firefighters extinguishing the fire but smoke and flames don’t always make the best image. The distraught family members were outside being checked by paramedics and this photo really captured the emotion of the moment.”

As you can see from this front page scan, the photo jumps off the page.

