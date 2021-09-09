Josh O’Connor, president of Sound Publishing, takes on new role with Black Press

Josh O’Connor, president of Sound Publishing and publisher of The Daily Herald, will step into a new role at Sound’s parent company, Black Press.

O’Connor has been named co-chief operating officer of Black Press. In his new role, he will join fellow co-chief operating officer, Randy Blair, in overseeing operations in Canada, Washington and Alaska.

O’Connor has been the Everett Herald’s publisher since May 2013 and president of Sound Publishing since 2018. He has worked in various capacities with Black Press, Sound’s parent company since 1998. One of his key tasks in the new role will be to advance digital growth and audience development.

