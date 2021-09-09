La Presse debuts Context in Sunday editions

La Presse will debut Context, a new section within its Sunday edition. This new feature was launched last week, reports Media In Canada.

Context is a magazine-style section that offers opinion pieces, analysis and editorials about current events and news, while also offering more opportunities for interaction with readers. It is meant to be highly visual, and will be heavy on photos, graphics and visual reporting.

“The Context section is meant to be a time out to better understand the world in which we live,” said François Cardinal, VP, information, and deputy editor at La Presse. “We would like to offer an original perspective and tools for reflection to better understand complex societal issues.”