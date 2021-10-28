Tech platforms should not pick ‘winners’ and ‘losers’ in Canadian media

Earlier this week, Google announced several publishing partners for the Canadian launch of its much-heralded News Showcase. In response to this news, Paul Deegan, News Media Canada president and CEO, has issued the following statement:

“Short term one-offs with large publishers do nothing for smaller titles, who aren’t getting calls from Big Tech. This just reinforces the urgency to pass legislation now that will allow publishers — large and small — to band together and negotiate an agreement that provides fair compensation. With publishers — including all those who have signed deals — and all political parties united on what needs to be done, it’s time to get it done and preserve local news for the long term.”

To that end, News Media Canada continues to call on the federal government to ensure proper regulatory measures are implemented within the first 100 days of its mandate, as promised during the recent election campaign.