The Globe and Mail launches the 2022 Canadian Young Lions Competition

The search for the best young advertising and creative stars in Canada has begun. The Globe and Mail has launched the 2022 Canadian Young Lions Competition. Registration for the competition ends February 21, 2022 at 11:59 PM ET.

To be eligible to compete*, entrants must:

Be a Canadian citizen or permanent resident of Canada

Be a professional employed in the industry (*Specific criteria applies)

Be at least the legal age of majority in their province or territory and not older than 31 years of age prior to June 24, 2022

Entrants can only enter one of five categories: Print, Film, Digital, Media, or Marketers.

Over the weekend of February 26 to February 28, 2022, entrants receive a brief and must complete the challenge for their respective category within a 24- or 48-hour time period.

Submissions are judged by a panel of industry leaders within each category, with the Gold-winning teams announced at the annual CMDC Summit in April. The Gold-winning teams then go on to compete in the virtual Global Young Lions Competition against some of the most creative teams from all over the world.

In addition to being crowned as Canada’s best, Gold winning teams also win a trip to Cannes, France, to attend the five-day International Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity from June 20 to 24, 2022, the largest gathering in the creative marketing community. Should travel restrictions still be in place Gold-winning teams can decide to take a cash prize of $5,000.00 per winning team instead of the trip to Cannes.

As the Competition Sponsor, The Globe and Mail awards a prize per Gold-winning team, which includes registration fees for the virtual Global Young Lions Competition, delegate passes to the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity, and the cost of flights and accommodation.