Quick links to News Media Canada sales and marketing resources

News Media Canada has a wealth of resources to promote the power of newspapers and news sites, locally and across Canada.

Browse the Sales and Marketing tools by clicking here. Or save the links below for quick and easy access to a variety of resources online.

presentations in pdf and PowerPoint formats. Material can be downloaded and incorporated into local promotional material. And the annual publishers’ presentation can be found Click here to access our library ofin pdf and PowerPoint formats. Material can be downloaded and incorporated into local promotional material. And the annual publishers’ presentation can be found here

Fact sheets are also available on various topics, designed to accompany presentations as handouts. Click here to browse fact sheets

Industry ad campaigns are available to download with print and digital formats – browse the material by clicking here

A selection of 40+ case studies in many different categories showcasing the strengths and effectiveness of newspapers can be downloaded here.

And our updated Search tool allows you to search industry news, research, awards, marketing, public policy, and member services by keyword search, as well as our directory of member publications. This replaces our previous “Find a Member Publication” feature.

For more information, contact Kelly at klevson@newsmediacanada.ca.