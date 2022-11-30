Awards Showcase: CCNAwards 2020 Best All-Round Newspaper

The Canadian Community Newspaper Awards honour outstanding work in editorial, photography, multimedia and overall excellence in community newspaper publishing across the country. Congratulations to the CCNAwards first-place winners (in four circulation classes) for 2020 Best All-Round Newspaper!
Salmon Arm Observer (BC) – circulation < 1,499
The Carillon, Steinbach (MB) – circulation 1,500-6,499
Pique News Magazine (BC) – circulation 6,500-17,499
St. Albert Gazette (AB) – circulation 17,500+
The CCNAwards recognize the outstanding work produced each week and celebrate the vibrancy of community newspapers across Canada. Following a hiatus due to COVID, entries were judged from 2020 and 2021 in the fall of 2022. Award winners from both competitions were announced on November 14, 2022. For a complete list of winners, visit www.nmc-mic.ca/ccnawards.