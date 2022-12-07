The Canadian Association of Journalists is now accepting nominations for its 2022 Awards program

The Canadian Association of Journalists (CAJ) is pleased to announce entries are now being accepted for its CAJ Awards program , Canada’s preeminent national journalism investigative awards program.

The CAJ Awards program features 18 categories and rewards journalistic excellence published across multiple platforms and frequencies. There are special awards for specific topics, including: environment and climate change, labour, human rights, and reconciliation.

The 2022 program will also celebrate the excellent work from student journalists, as well as recognize an emerging Indigenous journalist.

The deadline to submit entries to this year’s competition is 11:59 p.m. ET on January 11, 2023 .

CAJ members who submit an individual entry into the Community Media or Community Broadcast categories will have their entry fees waived. Also, CAJ student members submitting individual entries to the Student Award of Excellence pay no entry fee.