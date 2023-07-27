Need to reach Millennials?

Younger generations are powering a shift in consumption habits, whether it is through print/e-papers, podcasts or smart speakers. News Media Canada has produced an updated house ad in various print and digital formats for publishers to run in their printed pages, on their websites and social media channels.

Gen Y (Millennials), born between 1980 and 1995 (age 27-42), account for almost 30% of the adult population now. And they are also the strongest consumers of news and newspapers – nine out of ten report reading a newspaper on any platform over the course of a week.

These results are based on research released in 2023, part of a national study managed by Totum Research on behalf of News Media Canada. Online interviews were conducted with 2,755 adults across Canada in November and December 2022.

Click the image below to view and download ad material.