What is National Newspaper Week? Here’s why you should support it!

Newspapers are an essential part of Canadian culture, communities and democracy that deliver vital information to Canadians each and every day while connecting local communities from coast-to-coast-to-coast.

It’s hard to express just how important local independent journalism is to our country, so we come together each year to celebrate and honour our local news media providers during National Newspaper Week.

What is National Newspaper Week?

National Newspaper Week is an opportunity to recognize the critical role that newspapers play in an active and healthy democracy and is celebrated annually across North America.

This year, National Newspaper Week occurs from October 1 to October 7, 2023. The week is an opportunity to highlight Canadian newspapers and their sites’ work while encouraging everyone to participate in meaningful dialogue about newspapers’ role in local communities and how they contribute to a healthy democracy by providing original content that cannot be found anywhere else.

Why does this matter?

In the age of disinformation and “fake news”, newspapers are among the few credible news sources, helping their readers stay informed, holding governments and individuals accountable, and sparking meaningful conversations.

Access to high-quality and trusted news greatly improves the lives of residents across the country by giving them the information they need to stay engaged and connected on essential issues that span their local communities and the world at large.

How can we encourage industry support this National Newspaper Week?

Supporting the Canadian news media industry can come to life in many different ways. It can be as simple as encouraging readers to subscribe to their local paper, to write a letter to the editor, or reminding your friends and family just how much we all rely on newspapers to keep communities thriving. Plus, we can all feel confident when discussing newspaper content that we’re sharing fact-based, credible information.

To celebrate National Newspaper Week 2023, News Media Canada will be launching a first-ever illustrated book entitled Champions, celebrating notable Canadian journalists, editors, photographers and publishers from the Canadian news media Industry. This relatable bilingual publication includes custom illustrations and will be available for purchase, with all proceeds going to Canadian charity First Book Canada.

News Media Canada will be providing material to help newspapers across the country celebrate locally.

Watch for the 2023 Publishers’ Toolkit in early September.