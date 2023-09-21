Toronto Star partnering with National Institute on Ageing and TMU to establish new Journalism in Ageing fellowship

One fellow will be selected annually for the program and will work closely with Star reporters to explore the issues and policies impacting older adults, and how existing systems can be transformed to better support Canada’s ageing population. The recipient will also be invited to collaborate with Toronto Metropolitan University’s School of Journalism.
The Star and NIA are also establishing the Journalism in Ageing Prize, which will be awarded to up to five journalists annually. Recipients will each receive $5,000 to work on their proposed journalism project on the topic of ageing, which will be published by the Star.
You can read more about this new partnership here.