Spotlighting community journalism that makes a difference

Earlier this month, News Media Canada announced the winners of the 2023 CCNAwards competition, which honours outstanding editorial, photography, multimedia and overall excellence in community newspaper publishing.
Over the past couple of weeks, we’ve been keeping track of those celebrating their victories and successes. Here are just a few examples we’ve taken note of:
Want to learn more about the awards competition and this year’s winners? You can find out more about the judges and our feature gallery with judges comments.