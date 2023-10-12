Awards Showcase: AWNA General Excellence – Best Overall Paper Class A

The Alberta Weekly Newspapers Association encourages excellence by sponsoring an annual provincial Better Newspapers Competition to celebrate the achievements of its member newspapers. Congratulations to the 2022 winners in the General Excellence Class A – Best Overall category.
First Place: Fort Macleod Gazette
Second Place: Provost News
Third Place: Shootin the Breeze (Pincher Creek)
“Congratulations to the Fort Macleod Gazette. This well rounded newspaper features the community, through committed journalism, photography and advertising. Letters to the editor highlights reader engagement with its paper and the readers willingness to participate. The community reader clearly identified as the Gazette’s focus.”
Newspapers compete against other newspapers of similar circulation for special awards in editorial, photography, advertising, and special promotion. The 2022 BNC Awards were presented to winners in September 2023.