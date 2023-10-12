Key takeaways from Dentsu’s global trends report

Last week, Dentsu Canada released its 2024 media trends report, called The Pace of Progress, that emphasized that the effects of generative AI, monetization and integrity will be important items in the coming year.

Sarah Thompson, president of Dentsu Media Canada, spoke with Media in Canada about these themes.

On generative AI, Thompson said: “Where it becomes challenging is when you start seeing generative AI being used to scrape publications…in order to create nefarious advertising for made for advertising sites or AI generated news sites”

For 14 years, Dentsu’s annual media trends report has been the industry’s most sought-after trend forecast.

