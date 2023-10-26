News industry ‘Champion’ launches new print publication

Milton Reporter Publisher Mohsin Abbas, who was recently-named an industry Champion of The Truth, is preparing to launch a print edition of his newspaper, after the town’s only print publication closed due to the financial crisis.

Abbas’ journalism career started with the Daily Pakistan in the early nineties. In 2002, he was forced to move to Canada from Pakistan. His career has seen him start independent publications and work in newsrooms big and small across the country. Abbas continues spotlighting the day’s issues for the South-Asian community through his freelance work with BBC News’s global audience for Hindi, Urdu and Punjabi language Services.

As the story notes, Milton Reporter coming into print is a response to residents having to use Facebook message boards to voice their confusion about where to get local news and information. Facebook has blocked all sharing and posting of news articles in response to the federal government’s Online News Act.

Abbas recently participated in a virtual school reading of Champions of the Truth. He visited with a local grade six class to much fanfare.