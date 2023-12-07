The Michener-Baxter Award for Exceptional Service to Canadian Journalism is now accepting nominations!

The Michener-Baxter Award for Exceptional Service to Canadian Journalism honours outstanding contributions to the cause of public interest journalism in Canada, by an individual who has been a working journalist and may have also served journalism in other ways.

In exceptional circumstances, the award can be conferred on persons who have made extraordinary contributions to journalism without having worked as journalists themselves, or on organizations producing or supporting journalism and/or journalists.

This award is intended to celebrate a consistent body of achievement that produced positive impacts on the world of journalism and benefited Canadian society in general. It is available to those whose influence has been felt locally, regionally or nationally, including those whose impact may not be well known beyond newsrooms.

The recipient’s contributions will have principally served to help inform Canadian audiences. In some instances, the award can be bestowed posthumously.

The deadline for nominations is January 12, 2024.

You can view past recipients here, and nominate someone today!