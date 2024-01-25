Registration for the 2024 Canadian Young Lions Competition is now open!

Registration for The Globe and Mail’s 2024 Canadian Young Lions Competition is now open until Sunday February 11, 2024.

In 2023, Canadian Young Lions finalists competed against 228 teams from 70 countries on the global stage in Cannes, France, exceeding all expectations. Young Lions Marketers, Mike Miura and Ryan Grippo brought home Gold, while the Film team, Cory Hansen and Anthony Curran, won Silver. Two teams received shortlists: Thierry Lessard and Olivier Houle in Media, and Andronicus Wu and Jon Dawe in Digital.

After an astounding 2023, there is excitement to see what this year in the competition brings. Over the weekend of March 2 to March 4, 2024, teams of 2 will participate in a live competition in one of 5 categories: Print, Film, Digital, Media, or Marketers. Gold winners of each category will have the opportunity to represent Canada at the Global Young Lions Competition in Cannes, France, to compete against Gold-winning teams from all over the world.

Over competition weekend, entrants receive a brief and must complete the challenge for their respective category within a 24 or 48-hour time period. Submissions are judged by a panel of industry leaders within each category, with the Canadian Gold, Silver, and Bronze winners announced at the annual CMDC Summit in Toronto on April 24, 2024.

In addition to being crowned as Canada’s best, Gold winning teams win a trip to Cannes, France, to compete against the best creative teams all over the world in the Global Young Lions Competition and attend the five-day International Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity from June 17 to 21, 2024, the largest gathering in the creative marketing community.

As the Canadian Competition Representative, The Globe and Mail covers the cost of registration fees for the Global Young Lions Competition, Delegate Passes to the Festival of Creativity, and the cost of flights and accommodation to Cannes, France.

For more information about The Globe and Mail’s Young Lions competition, visit the official competition website https://globeandmailyounglions.ca/