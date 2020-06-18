National Post launches redesigned website

The National Post has announced the launch of a completely rebuilt website with a better reader experience to increase discoverability and a streamlined layout. The new site delivers more value for advertisers with higher impact, increased viewability, and better targeting for their campaigns.

“The redesigned National Post website delivers our award-winning reporting and thought-provoking commentary with an easy-to-navigate new design and top-speed page performance,” said Rob Roberts, Editor in Chief, National Post.

New features of nationalpost.com include:

  • Faster Load Time
  • Easier Navigation
  • Cross-device Compatibility
  • More Interactivity
  • More Benefits for advertisers

You can more about the details of all these changes here.

