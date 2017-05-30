Have you considered partnering with your local library?

Last week, The Poynter Institute published a very interesting piece on the overlap between newsrooms and libraries.

The story examined the ongoing collaboration between the Dallas Morning News and the Dallas Public Library. According to the story, the goals of the partnerships was to turn high school students into young journalists.

It's an innovative idea that links two important community institutions. We're curious to know if this is happening anywhere in Canada? If so, please contact Brent Jolly: bjolly[at]newsmediacanada.ca. We'd like to feature your story.