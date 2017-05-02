Digital advertising in Canada continues to grow, data shows

The biggest challenge for advertising professionals and marketers in the online world is staying on top of an ever-shifting marketplace that continues to grow.

Data from Statista and their Digital Market Outlook provides a breakdown of digital advertising in Canada, including estimates until 2021.

Search advertising continues to make up the largest share but digital video ad revenue is expected to grow from 224 million US dollars in 2015 to 775 million in 2021.

According to Statista, the total worldwide digital ad revenue in 2017 is likely to stand at more than $227 billion. In Canada and worldwide search ads will continue to account for the biggest chunk of digital ad revenue, making up 40 percent share of the total revenue.