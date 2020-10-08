Torstar announces new publisher and chair

Entrepreneurs Paul Rivett and Jordan Bitove have announced that they will both be taking on senior roles within Torstar: Rivett will become the company’s new chair and Bitove will become the publisher of the Toronto Star.

John Boynton, who is handing off his publishing role to Bitove, will continue in his role as president and CEO of Torstar, with a renewed focus on the digital transformation he started when he became president back in March of 2017.

“I’m humbled by the position of publisher. What we have seen in a very short amount of time is the power of this organization,” said Bitove, flanked by Rivett and former Ontario premier David Peterson, who was previously announced as Torstar’s vice-chair. “Every day, I go through the papers and so does Paul, and so does David. To be associated with this, it makes us proud. We’re inspired.”

