Promote the power of newspapers with our industry campaigns

News Media Canada has produced number of house ad campaigns that you can use to promote the strength of newspaper readership in your newspaper or on your digital sites.

A variety of campaigns are available to publish. These include:

Ten Tweetable Truths: Choose from any of the ten “truths” in a variety of print and digital sizes. Educate your readers on the strengths of newspapers.

Local Matters: Engage your readers to help support local businesses and your community with this Local Matters ad. Add your own logo to customize the ad.

Advertise Local: Encourage your readers to shop local and support the advertisers that support their local newspaper and local economy.

Newspapers 24/7: Nine out of ten adults read newspapers in print or digital formats. Let your readers know that newspaper readership is strong.

Champion The Truth (NNW 2019): Promote the power of newspapers with this industry campaign based on the 2019 National Newspaper Week ads, updated with our new Champion The Truth tagline.

To access the appropriate files, you can click here. You can download print ready pdf material or working files (InDesign) to customize the size, content or add your own logo to the ad material.

There are also a number of other ads from the past few years that can be accessed including the Believe It? series, What Happens When You Don’t Advertise, Showcasing Community Newspapers, 0-100K, Mobile Since 1752 and Vehicle of the Year.