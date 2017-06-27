La Presse+ measurement of reader engagement earns AAM certification

The Alliance for Audited Media (AAM) has certified the measurement of reader engagement time developed by the Montreal-based daily digital news platform La Presse+.

The AAM certification assures advertisers that the methods used by La Presse+ to measure reader engagement time are transparent and accurate.

“Time spent is a key component in determining the performance of ads posted in our La Presse+ digital edition for tablets,” said Patrick Jutras, Vice-President, Sales, La Presse.

“This certification from the AAM confirms the credibility and accuracy of the measurement tools that we have developed, and illustrates La Presse+’s unrivalled ability to hold readers’ attention with a captive and brand-safe environment for the brands that use it.”

