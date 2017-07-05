How is your publication celebrating Canada 150?

The story of Canada, since even before Confederation, has been told through newspapers.

This year, to mark Canada's sesquicentennial anniversary, many of our members have taken the opportunity to run special contests to engage readers and to demonstrate their long-standing role as community institutions.

To showcase all the creative efforts of our members, we're compiling a list that will be continually updated throughout the rest of 2017.

If your publications has a #Canada150 initiative you'd like to see highlighted, please Tweet us @newsmediacanada, or contact Brent Jolly at: bjolly@newsmediacanada.ca and we'll be sure to include it in our list.