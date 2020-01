According to Vividata’s Fall 2019 study, Boomers are more likely to access digital newspaper content directly, while Millennials navigate through social media and search.

Baby Boomers, accounting for a third of the population, are also more likely to read a printed newspaper, in combination with a digital product or on its own.

Vividata is gearing up for the release of the Winter 2020 study on February 5 with updated data.