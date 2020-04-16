Canadians continue to flock to news and information websites: research

Based on the most recent blog post from Bryan Segal at Comscore, the News/Information category continues to dominate digital behaviour. The most recent data highlights some of the major category changes reflected as of the week March 23 - 29, 2020.

“This category has been a huge focus over the past few releases given the amazing growth of Unique Visitors, Visits, and Minutes as COVID-19 became more prevalent in Canada. Canadians flocked to News/Information websites in record numbers driven by General News, Local News, Weather, and Politics.

With that being said, during the latest week of data (week of March 23, 2020 to March 29, 2020) there has been a lower percentage increase for the category. There is still growth, but the growth is at a slower rate. The category is still a huge area of focus and visitation and engagement are near record high levels.”

Click here to read the most recent article in a series of insights that reveal a Canadian perspective on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on consumer behaviour and significant audience shifts across digital platforms.